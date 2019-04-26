JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

Hapur's Satta bazaar discounts 'Modi wave', but predict BJP win in LS polls
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi's flight experiences 'engine trouble', returns to Delhi

Today's meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience, Rahul said in a tweet

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his flight to Patna was forced to return to Delhi after experiencing "engine trouble".

Gandhi wrote this on Twitter and also posted a video of the flight which shows him, the pilot and co-pilot in the plane.

"Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We've been forced to return to Delhi," Gandhi tweeted.

"Today's meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience," he said.

 

Gandhi is on a campaign trail, criss-crossing the length and breadth of the country for the Lok Sabha polls.
First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 11:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU