Rahul Gandhi's flight experiences 'engine trouble', returns to Delhi

president on Friday said his flight to Patna was forced to return to Delhi after experiencing "engine trouble".

Gandhi wrote this on Twitter and also posted a video of the flight which shows him, the pilot and co-pilot in the plane.

"Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We've been forced to return to Delhi," Gandhi tweeted.

"Today's meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience," he said.





Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We’ve been forced to return to Delhi. Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/jfLLjYAgcO — (@RahulGandhi) April 26, 2019

Gandhi is on a campaign trail, criss-crossing the length and breadth of the country for the Lok Sabha polls.