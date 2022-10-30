JUST IN
Sans Covid curbs, thousands throng ghats in Delhi for Chhath Puja
Noida Police bans use of drones till Nov 2 in view of Prez Murmu's visit
Sri Lanka gets medicines from Puducherry for Tamil workers in hilly areas
Delhi sets up 586 teams for inspection as GRAP Stage III kicks in
Rajasthan CM Gehlot, PM Modi to share stage at Mangarh Dham event on Nov 1
India will become major producer of C-295 transport aircraft: PM Modi
Cattle on tracks: 200 trains affected till Oct 9; 4,000 faced delay in 2022
Three men rob SUV at gun point near Delhi Cantonment, probe underway
Stubble burning share in Delhi's pollution rises to 26% as farm fires rise
Chhattisgarh to soon have research centre for sickle cell disease
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Sans Covid curbs, thousands throng ghats in Delhi for Chhath Puja
Business Standard

Suspension bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi, several fall into river

According to eyewitnesses, there were several women and children on the hanging bridge when it snapped

Topics
Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  Morbi 

Machchhu river bridge collapse
Photo: ANI

A nearly century-old suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening due to which several people standing on it fell into the river, officials said.

The bridge, which was recently reopened for public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it, they said.

"Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals," local MLA and state minister Brijesh Merja said.

According to eyewitnesses, there were several women and children on the hanging bridge when it snapped.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gujarat

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 20:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU