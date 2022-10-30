Suspension bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi, several fall into river

-
A nearly century-old suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening due to which several people standing on it fell into the river, officials said.
The bridge, which was recently reopened for public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it, they said.
"Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals," local MLA and state minister Brijesh Merja said.
According to eyewitnesses, there were several women and children on the hanging bridge when it snapped.
Further details are awaited.
#WATCH | Several people feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area today— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022
PM Modi has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops, while Gujarat CM Patel has given instructions to arrange immediate treatment of injured pic.twitter.com/VO8cvJk9TI
First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 20:04 IST
