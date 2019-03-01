Gujart CM takes ill, cancels visit to Junagadh 'Mini Kumbh'

Vijay took ill Friday morning and his health deteriorated later in the day, leading to cancellation of his official engagements and a trip to Junagadh, said a medical bulletin issued by the

Rupani, said to be stable now, was forced to cancel his trip to after his health deteriorated in Rajkot, said the bulletin.

The 62-year-old has been diagnosed with swelling on intestines and advised rest by doctors, it said.

All his engagements of Friday evening and also Saturday were cancelled, officials in the CMO said.

was supposed to receive Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister at the airport.

From there, both of them were scheduled to visit the ongoing Shivratri fair at town, which has been declared as a 'Mini Kumbh' by the government, the officials said.

Though was down with fever in the morning and also complained of vomiting, he left for from Gandhinagar after a primary check-up by doctors, said the bulletin.

However, his health deteriorated after reaching Rajkot, forcing him to return to Ahmedabad, where he was taken to the for check-up, it said.

However, doctors have said there is no need to worry as the CM's health is stable now, said the bulletin.

