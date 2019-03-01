Twenty swine flu deaths in Indore hospitals in two months

Two more persons including a six-year-old girl have succumbed to swine flu, taking the death toll due to H1N1 virus infection in city hospitals to 20 since the beginning of the year.

A department officer said a six-year-old girl, resident of neighbouring district, died at the government-run

Before that, a 61-year-old man from Gurugram (Haryana) had died Tuesday at a private hospital, but the cause of his death was confirmed as swine flu only Friday.

A total of 63 persons admitted in city hospitals since January 1 have been detected positive for swine flu and 20 of them died, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)