Guntash, Tripti claim final two qualification spots from Chandigarh leg of MercedesTrophy

City golfers Guntash Singh Saran and Tripti Kaur qualified for the National Finals of MercedesTrophy on day 2 of the leg qualifier held at the Golf Course here Thursday.

Guntash with Handicap Category A (0-15) and Tripti with Handicap Category B (16-24) clinched the final two qualification spots available from the leg by carding a nett. score of 73 and 71.2 respectively.

The MercedesTrophy has so far seen 38 qualifiers who will be competing in the National Finals to be played at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune from March 27th-29th.

Prominent winners included who won the Ballantine's Long Drive Challenge with a mammoth drive of 338 yards.

P B S Parmar won the Closest to Pin contest on hole no. 17 by landing the ball at 15 ft 2 inches from the pin.

In the Mercedes Benz Closest to Pin in Two Shots, Amrik Singh landed the ball at 4 ft. from the pin to win the contest on hole no. 3. Sahil Sehgal won the Mercedes-Benz Straightest Drive contest on hole no.10 by landing the ball at 3 inches from the line.

The format of play was Double Peoria. This unique format of adjusting handicaps of players levels the playing field enabling golfers to have a greater chance of qualifying for the National Finals.

A total of 112 city golfers participated on Day 2 of the leg qualifiers and now the MercedesTrophy will travel to for the next leg scheduled to tee off on March 10 at the

