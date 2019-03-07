Infosys inks pact with Rolls-Royce group for engineering and digital services

India's second-largest firm Thursday said it has been selected by Plc UK as one of its strategic long-term partners to deliver

As part of this engagement, will leverage its and propulsion practice to offer end-to-end complex engineering and digital solutions, said in a statement.

Infosys has extensive experience in delivering complex programs in and spanning component development, manufacturing technologies, service engineering, support, testing and validation services, it added.

No financial details of the partnership were disclosed.

"Through our engineering and digital services, we will support to become more productive, agile and innovative. We continue to invest in this exciting industry and in this partnership to support Rolls-Royce navigate towards transformation journey," Infosys (Manufacturing) Jasmeet Singh said.

Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, 4,000 marine customers including 70 navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)