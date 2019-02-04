Gursimar looks to continue momentum in Hero WPG Tour's third leg

Fresh from her win in the second leg, Gursimar Badwal will look to continue the momentum when action moves to the third leg of the Hero Women's Pro Tour at the Kensville and Country Club here.

Amandeep, a consistent performer, will face a stiff challenge Amandeep Drall, who was the runner-up in the second leg, Neha Tripathi, winner of the first leg, and Tvesa Malik, winner of the Hero Order of Merit in 2018.

The event, which carries a purse of Rs. eight lakh, will also feature ypung talents and Afshan Fatima, the organisers said in a press release.

Sifat Alag, and will go in out in the first leg, while Khushi Khanijau, and are in the second group followed by Afshan Fatima, Gaurika and Komal Chaudhary.

Jyotsna Singh, Anousha Tripathi and Tvesa are in the fourth group and then Smriti Mehra, Gursimar and Siddhi Kapoor will start the fifth group.

Ishavari Prasanna, Dolma Rawat and Neha are in the penultimate group with Lavanya Tatiwala, and in the final group.

