Indian Arrows hope to leapfrog defending champions Minerva Punjab

Indian Arrows would look to register their fifth win of the season when they meet a struggling FC in their match here on Tuesday.

If the developmental side of the can pull off a win at their 'home' venue Kalinga Stadium, they will leapfrog the defending champions from Punjab and move up to a creditable seventh spot on the points table.

had beaten the Arrows by a solitary goal in the first leg fixture more than two months ago, but the youngsters under have found a semblance of consistency in performance since then.

The Arrows now lie ninth on the table with 13 points from 15 games and a win on Tuesday would take them clear of seventh-placed Minerva and eighth-placed Aizawl FC (both have 14 points from 14 games).

Minerva's problems have been compounded by the fact that they have not won in eight games in two months, and have scored just once in that period. They go into Tuesday's game after shock losses to Aizawl and bottom-placed Shillong Lajong at home.

Their Irish said his side have come with a positive attitude and ready for the game tomorrow.

"It's a very important match for us and we know we have a chance of winning the away game. After this game, we are again travelling for AFC Cup. So this game is a moral and confidence booster for us to get three points for the players," he said.

"We know that Indian Arrows are all young players, full of and they are very committed. We have a lot of young players, and they too are just as energetic and perhaps a bit more experienced in the mix. Hoping that to be the turning point for tomorrow."



The Arrows, on the other hand, trounced Shillong 3-0 before giving tough fights in losses against the likes of East Bengal, Churchill Brothers and Neroca FC, all title contenders at this stage.

"Every match for us is a challenge. We take every match with the aim of winning. The last few matches, we have been on the wrong side of a one goal game. We are reasonably happy with our effort," Pinto said.

"It is high time we score some points. It is a tough game tomorrow. Last match in Chandigarh, we were not able to convert our chances. We have always been a team very difficult to beat. Our conversion rate has improved. It's now the time to take the right decisions at this point in the league," said Pinto.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)