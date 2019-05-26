Gutkha worth Rs 70 lakh seized from train in Mumbai

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Railway Protection Force unit of Western Railway Sunday seized gutkha worth Rs 70 lakh from a passenger train in Mumbai Central, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, RPF personnel checked the parcel van of the 12902 Gujarat Mail and made the seizure, he said, adding that the items comprised leading gutkha brands.

He said a probe was on to unravel the network behind this gutkha racket.

First Published: Sun, May 26 2019. 18:10 IST

