Gutkha worth Rs 70 lakh seized from train in Mumbai

The Railway Protection Force unit of Western Railway Sunday seized gutkha worth Rs 70 lakh from a passenger train in Mumbai Central, an said.

Acting on a tip-off, RPF personnel checked the parcel van of the 12902 Gujarat Mail and made the seizure, he said, adding that the items comprised leading gutkha brands.

He said a probe was on to unravel the network behind this gutkha racket.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)