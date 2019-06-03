Rajasthan seethes under heatwave condition; Churu hottest at 50.3 deg C

Heatwave conditions affected normal life in most parts of Rajasthan, with at 50.3 degrees Celsius being the hottest place in the country for the third consecutive day.

In most cities of the state, maximum temperatures were recorded four to eight notches above normal, whereas the low was above three to five degrees above normal, a said.

is followed by Sriganganagar at 48.8 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 48.4 degrees Celsius, Kota 47.4 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 47 degrees Celsius, Barmer 46.6 degrees Celsius, 45.8 degrees Celsius, Ajmer 45.5 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 45.4 degrees Celsius, Dabok 44.8 degree Celsius.

The meteorological department has predicted severe in east and west for the next two days.

