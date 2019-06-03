Unpredictable Pakistan score 348/8 against England

looked a different side from the one that surrendered to in their opening game in the 2019 as their batsmen put up a clinical performance on Monday to help the team post 348/8 against hosts England at was the top scorer with a 62-ball 84 as (63 off 66) and (55 of 44) also scored half centuries. England will need to pull off the highest successful run chase in history if they are to win this game.

The batsmen were bounced out by the pacers for a meagre 105 in less than 22 overs in their first match on Friday. In stark contrast, it took spinner Moeen Ali to provide the first breakthrough for England after openers Fakhar Zaman (36 off 40) and Imam-Ul-Haq (44 off 58) helped stamp their authority early on.

Fakhar and Imam put up an opening stand of 82 runs before Moeen drew the former out of his crease in the 15th over with a delivery that drifted in from around the wicket. The turn took the ball past the batsman and wicketkeeper took the bails off in a

Moeen would go on to dismiss Imam six overs later, thanks to a brilliant catch by who had to run about 20 yards and dive to his left to complete it at the long off boundary.

However, and plundered 88 runs in the next 12 overs before the former became the third man to fall to Moeen. Hafeez then found company in as the pair put on 80 runs for the fourth wicket.

While there were no significant partnerships after that, the combined effort of (14), (10) and Shadab Khan's (10) innings meant that Pakistan finished their essay just two short of the magical 350-run mark.

Joffra Archer, who was the standout bowler in England's first game against South Africa, cut a frustrated figure as he leaked 79 runs in his 10 overs without a wicket. got two while got three. Ben Stokes, who bowled seven overs, couldn't get a wicket and gave away 43 runs. bowled five and gave away 43 with no returns.

Brief scores: Pakistan 348/8 off 50 overs ( 84 (62), 63 (66), Moeen Ali 3/50)

--IANS

rkm/bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)