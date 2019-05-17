Pakistan fail to build on Babar ton as Curran takes four

failed to capitalise on Azam's century as they were held to a total of 340 for seven by hosts England in the day.night fourth one-day international at Bridge on Friday.

With tournament favourites England naming their final 15-man squad on Tuesday, paceman did his selection prospects no harm with four wickets for 75 runs in a maximum 10 overs.

England, seeking a win that would seal the five-match series at 3-0 up with one to play, were looking at a stiff chase when were 178 for one off 30 overs.

But the innings fell away following century stand between Babar, who made 115, and (59).

It seemed the tourists were short of a truly competitive total because England have twice broken he record for the highest ODI total in three years at Bridge. Last year's 481 for six against world champions followed their 444 for three against in 2016.

Pakistan's cause was not helped, when Imam-ul-Haq, fresh from his career-best 151 during England's six-wicket win in Tuesday's third ODI in Bristol, had to retire on three after missing an intended pull of an 89 mph ball from fast bowler that hit him on the elbow.

But concerns over whether the 23-year-old left-handed opener, the nephew of Pakistan Inzamam-ul-Haq, would be fit for were eased when he returned to resume his innings at the fall of the seventh wicket and he finished on six not out.

Following Imam's initial exit, and set about an England attack featuring two genuine fast bowlers in the recalled duo of Wood and Jofra Archer.

uppercut Archer for an audacious six. Left-hander Fakhar hoisted Wood high over the boundary at deep square leg.

Babar's fifty came off 49 balls, Fakhar's off 44.

- Curran strikes -



==================



But Fakhar fell for 57 when, trying to drive Curran through the covers, he sliced the ball to Wood at third man.

Babar continued to attack, timing a drive off superbly through the covers for four before Hafeez hoicked a six off the leg-spinner.

Hafeez was reprieved again on 45 when wicket-keeper -- who had sent Pakistan into bat in his role as after Eoin Morgan's one-game ban following the team's slow over-rate in -- missed a chance to stump him off spinner Moeen Ali.

Hafeez went to fifty at better than a run-a-ball before, on 59, he pulled Wood to mid-on.

Babar's 10th boundary, a leg-glance off Ben Stokes, took him to his ninth hundred in 63 ODIs, and first against England, in 104 balls.

He then sliced paceman Curran and Archer, running in from the cover boundary, held a well-judged catch to leave Pakistan 249 for three.

Wood showed his variety by deceiving Shoaib Malik (41) into hitting his wicket with a slower ball and finish with two for 71.

