Hail kills over thousand birds near Pench Tiger Reserve in MP

A hailstorm in the buffer zone of Tiger Reserve in on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday has killed 1,102 birds, a senior forest said.

The hailstorm lashed Khamarpani and Kanhar villages in the state district, over 60 kilometres from here, the added.

"The dead birds comprise 590 egrets, 360 parrots and 152 crows. They were killed in the hail that struck Khamarpani and Kanhar villages in district," Tiger Reserve Field Director said Sunday.

After the dead birds were examined as per the Wildlife Protection Act, they were disposed of, he added.

