Took several steps to resolve Bundelkhand's water scarcity problem: Gadkari

for Road Transport and Highways, Sunday said the government had taken several steps to resolve the problem of water scarcity in the region.

"Our government has taken important steps to resolve this problem including the linking of Ken and Betwa rivers," the said after laying the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 616 crores here.

"Water both for irrigation and drinking purposes is a big problem in the region," he added.

Stressing that there was no scarcity of water in the country, the said that better planning was required and efforts were on to deal with the problem.

The minister emphasised on the importance of water transport and said that it accounts for only 10 per cent of the cost cost incurred on road transport.

and Uttar Pradesh's accompanied at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)