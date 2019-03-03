Omar asks govt to review ban on Jamaat, says it's having major social impact in Kashmir

National Conference Sunday said the ban on the "is having a major social impact" in and appealed to the government to "urgently review" its decision to seal schools and mosques run by it.

The central government put a ban on the Jamat-e-Islami last week under on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant outfits and was expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the state.

"The politico-religious role of the Jamaat (JeI) is one aspect but there is also the social aspect. The recent ban is having a major social impact which isn't being taken into consideration," Omar wrote on

The former chief minister said people were being "turned away from mosques" where they usually congregate for prayers and schools with tens of thousands of students and employing thousands of teachers were being "sealed".

"There is nothing to suggest (that) sealing mosques will improve the security environment. Sealing schools risks forcing so many young kids out on the streets rather than studying to make a future for themselves," he said.

Omar said that while the government may take some time to review the need to ban the organisation, "there is a need to urgently review the ban on schools and the sealing of mosques".

The and Industry (KCCI) also opposed the ban on the

"The ban is part of a provocative and motivated crusade against a particular community. Political advantage is being extracted out of the prevailing hostile situation by creating deep divisions amongst sections of the society," a spokesman said in a statement here.

"The onus is on the government to start explaining to the public the compulsions justifying targeting of religious institutions belonging to a particular community. Sealing of residential houses and schools violates the basic principles of humanity and demonstrates the desperation of people after global rejection of their of hate, communalism and pernicious designed propaganda," the spokesman said.

The ban on the Jamaat was imposed days after the had arrested around 100 cadres of the group in the state following the February 14 terrorist attack in Pulwama, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

