Halep upbeat despite Serena loss, ranking threat

World number one on Monday shrugged off a fourth-round loss to that ended her hopes and threatens her top ranking.

The Romanian top seed lost 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 but remained upbeat after a gutsy display against 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams, who is on a mission this year for a record equalling 24th title.

Halep, 27, a finalist in 2018, arrived at Park on a five-match losing streak, equalling the worst run of her career and trying to shake off a back that curtailed her season.

After appearing listless through the early rounds, champion lifted to defeat then played her best of the tournament against Serena after weathering an early onslaught.

When asked to rate her campaign she replied: "Close to 10." "I have the courage to say that, because I took the risk to stay home so much (for off-season rest).

"I haven't prepared for the highest level in tennis, but I didn't play bad, so I'm happy about the way that it's been going this tournament. I take only the positives. I had great matches." Halep was not concerned her fourth-round exit could cost her the number one ranking, saying she preferred to concentrate on tournament results.

"The main goal is just to play as good as I can every match, to win every match I play, so the ranking doesn't really matter," she said.

As for her immediate plans, Halep said she would be resting up and closely watching the rest of the season-opening Grand Slam.

"I'll just go home, I will rest and I will watch tennis," she said. "I'm also curious about who is going to win.

