Hand-raised rhinos translocated to Manas National Park from

A pair of hand-raised rhinos, a male and female, have been translocated from Kaziranga National Park to Manas National Park in Assam.
The translocation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Forest department, International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and Wildlife Trust of India, an official of the Manas Natioanl Park said on Wednesday.
The rhinos were sent from Kaziranga on Sunday and released in Manas on Tuesday, the official said.
These rhinos were rescued during the 2016 floods in Assam and brought to the Centre for Wildlife Research and Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga, where rescued animals are hand-raised, rehabilitated, and sent back to the wild.
"We are proud of each one who was a part of this successful translocation and we wish to conserve wildlife and its habitat, and to work for the welfare of individual wild animals," WTI spokesman Rathin Barman said.
The translocation of these two animals have raised rhino population to 38 in Manas National Park.
