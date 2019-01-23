Hand-raised rhinos translocated to Manas National Park from

A pair of hand-raised rhinos, a male and female, have been translocated from Kaziranga National Park to National Park in

The translocation was carried out by a joint team of Forest department, (IFAW) and Wildlife Trust of India, an of the Natioanl Park said on Wednesday.

The rhinos were sent from Kaziranga on Sunday and released in on Tuesday, the said.

These rhinos were rescued during the 2016 floods in and brought to the Centre for Wildlife Research and Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga, where rescued animals are hand-raised, rehabilitated, and sent back to the wild.

"We are proud of each one who was a part of this successful translocation and we wish to conserve wildlife and its habitat, and to work for the welfare of individual wild animals," WTI said.

The translocation of these two animals have raised rhino population to 38 in

