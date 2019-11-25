Hardeep Puri launches portal for subsidy scheme under PMAY

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday launched CLSS Awas Portal through which people seeking to avail housing subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY)-Urban will be able to track their applications.

At the launch of the Credit Link Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) Awas Yojana, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister said that grievances of beneficiaries will be addressed in a much comprehensive and organised manner.

