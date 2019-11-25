Hardeep Puri launches portal for subsidy scheme under PMAY

-
ALSO READ
PMAY (U) awards for beneficiaries for aesthetic and innovative manner
Houses being constructed under PMAY (U) will be occupied by beneficiaries by 2021:Puri
'Housing for all' target to be achieved by 2020: Hardeep Puri
Over 90,000 eligible people left out of housing scheme in Uttarakhand
Over 1K J'khand families receive flat papers under PMAY scheme
-
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday launched CLSS Awas Portal through which people seeking to avail housing subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY)-Urban will be able to track their applications.
At the launch of the Credit Link Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) Awas Yojana, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister said that grievances of beneficiaries will be addressed in a much comprehensive and organised manner.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU