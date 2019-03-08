Haryana govt to remit stamp duty on loan agreements

The government Friday decided to remit of Rs 2,000 on different types of loan agreements chargeable under the Indian Stamp Act, 1899 to provide relief to small and marginal farmers and weaker sections of the society.

A decision in this regard was taken by the council of ministers, led by here, an official release said.

The will be remitted for small and marginal farmers for taking loan of up to Rs 1.60 lakh, the release said.

The will also be remitted for women beneficiaries of Women Development Corporation's schemes, beneficiaries from economically weaker section under the andbelow poverty line families sponsored by the Scheduled Castes Finance and for loans to the banks, it said.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for regularisation of illegal conversions from residential to commercial use in the colonies developed by the

The decision will clear long pending litigations and provide relief to the public. The municipalities will also earn revenue by regularising these illegal conversions, the release said.

The buildings will be regularised in accordance with permission or compoundable limits as prescribed in the composition policy or rules and the non-compoundable construction will be demolished before granting permission under this policy.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved amendments in the Haryana Solar Power

As per the amendments, wheeling and transmission charges will be exempted for ten years from the date of commissioning for all captive solar power projects, the release said.

However, no waiver of wheeling and transmission charges, cross subsidy surcharges and additional surcharges will be given to solar power projects set up for third party sale.

The Cabinet also approved amendments in the Industrial Licensing Policy, 2015 which will allow warehousing units to be considered as industry for setting up industrial colony.Currently, warehousing is not inherent in the definition of industries.

The Cabinet approved to allow the applicability of the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy and other related policies on the individual licences of the colony and projects in case, the applicant desired to obtain benefits only on the licenced area on an additional licenced land.

The Cabinet also gave approval to a proposal of animal husbandry and dairying department to provide land to Municipal Corporation for shifting dairies in to the outskirts at 50 acres of land located in Revenue Estate, Bir.

It also approved transfer of 2,177 square yard land of and 7,400 square yard land of Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak for the rehabilitation of houses/shops falling on the way of elevated railway track being constructed on the Rohtak-Gohana railway track and houses/shops falling on the way of the road to be constructed along the elevated railway track.

