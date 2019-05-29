Hatkanangle MP Mane visits his opponent Raju Shetti

Putting the poll campaign acrimony behind, newly-elected MP Dhairyasheel Mane of Wednesday met with his opponent and farmer leader at the latter's residence in Kolhapur.

In the keenly-fought contest, Dhairyasheel defeated Shetti, who heads Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna (SSS), by a margin of 96,039 votes.

constituency comprises Shahuwadi, Hatkanangle, Ichalkaranji, Shirol, Islampur and Shirala assembly segments.

In the 2014 general elections, Shetti had defeated Dhairyasheel's mother Nivedita Mane, who belonged to the NCP.

Earlier in the day, Dhairyasheel was accorded a warm welcome at Shetti's residence.

On the occasion, Dhairyasheel told Shetti's mother that he was like her grandson who wanted her blessings.

At this, she asked him to work for the welfare of everybody like her son.

Both Shetti and Dhairyasheel said they would work for the welfare of Kolhapur district of which is part of.

The SSS, which had sided with the NDA in 2014, broke away from the saffron combine in 2017 and aligned with the

Shetti's shock defeat is largely attributed to the 1,23,151 votes polled by the Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi (VBA) candidate in the constituency.

