Fugitive diamond merchant Modi is set to be produced before a court in on Thursday as he fights his extradition to in the nearly USD 2 billion (PNB) fraud and case.

The 48-year-old has been lodged at in south-west since his third attempt at seeking bail was rejected by at the last hearing at earlier this month.

He is set to be produced from custody before Arbuthnot for the first case management hearing in the case, during which a broad timeline is expected for his extradition trial.

"This is a large fraud and the doubling of security to 2 million pounds is not sufficient to cover a combination of concerns that he would fail to surrender," Arbuthnot had ruled at the last hearing on May 8.

"A combination of interference with witnesses, destruction of servers and and the lack of community ties means I still have doubts that he would fail to surrender before the court," she concluded.

Modi was arrested by uniformed officers on an extradition warrant from a branch in central as he attempted to open a new on March 19 and has been in prison since.

During subsequent hearings, was told that Modi was the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud and then laundering the proceeds of

"His experience in custody has been vivid and damaging he is willing to abide by any bail conditions imposed by the court because Wandsworth is unliveable and makes the effective preparation of his case virtually impossible," Clare Montgomery, Modi's barrister, had told the court at the last hearing, in an attempt to persuade the to grant bail on a strict 24-hour curfew at his posh Centrepoint apartment in the West End of London.

"Suffice to say efforts to present him (by the government of India) as a and cold blooded, hardened criminal are completely false," she stressed.

However, the was particularly concerned about Modi's "lack of community ties" in the UK, having been based in London for only a "short period of time" since 2017 and also pointed to the "luring away" of witnesses from to far away destinations like

"There does seem to be a luring away of witnesses and some pressure that took witnesses away from India," Arbuthnot noted, making specific reference to a transcript of a conversation which indicated that Modi may have been using his US-based brother to do his "dirty work as it were".

A team from the (ED) and (CBI) were present in the court as (CPS) barrister Nick Hearn, arguing on behalf of the Indian government, presented a "plausible and coherent" account of witnesses being leaned on by associates of Modi.

Arbuthnot noted that he had "squirrelled away" funds that he may use for his escape from the UK if released on bail, which means he has remained at one of England's most over-crowded jails.

Modi's legal team, led by Anand Doobay, have repeatedly asserted that the Indian authorities must present a "perfectly paginated" set of documents in support of the case against their client. It is a direct reference to the disorganised state of the paperwork in previous Indian extradition cases, most recently that of liquor tycoon

Arbuthnot, the judge who had ordered the Mallya extradition in December 2018, has been very firm with the CPS, representing the Indian government, about proper indexing of all documents to be submitted to the court in relation to the case.

