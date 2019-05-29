JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Oppn UDF stages walkout in assembly over Khader Commission

Nirav Modi to be produced before UK court in extradition case
Business Standard

Clashes between protesters, security forces in Kulgam, 20 injured

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Clashes broke out between protestors and security forces during a cordon and search operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, leaving 20 persons injured.

The operation was launched in Tazipora area in the early hours following information about presence of militants there, officials said.

They said as the security personnel were carrying out searches, a large number of locals gathered and started pelting stones at them.

The security personnel used batons and fired pellet guns to disperse the protestors, the officials said, adding nearly 20 persons were injured in the incident.

While most of the injured were treated at a local hospital in Kulgam, four youth with serious injuries were referred to a hospital here for treatment, they added.

The cordon was lifted as security forces did not find any militant in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements