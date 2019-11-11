Hats off Ranveer: Kapil Dev on actor's Natraj shot for '83'

Former India cricket World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev on Monday praised Ranveer Singh on the actor's perfect recreation of his famous 'Natraj shot' for the upcoming sports drama "'83".

Singh, who essays Dev in the Kabir Khan-directed film, took to Twitter to share the still from the movie.

"NATRAJ SHOT #RanveerAsKapil," the actor captioned the photo.

Dev, who trained Singh for "'83", lauded him for getting the pose of the one-legged hook shot right.

The former all-rounder retweeted saying, "Hats off Ranveer!"



Dev's 'Natraj shot' innings is remembered for him scoring an epic 175 unbeaten against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge in the 1983 World Cup after which Team India entered the semi-final.

