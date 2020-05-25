Have written music for six or seven albums during lockdown, says Boy George

Singer-songwriter Boy George says he has utilised his time during the coronavirus-induced lockdown to pen a lot of songs.

The 58-year-old singer said he is looking forward to putting out his new songs under the deal with music company Primary Wave, which allows him to have copyright on his work.

I've written so much music I've got enough for six or seven albums. I'm not saying every single thing is good but I signed a deal just before Christmas with a company called Primary Wave, whose job it is to go out and place your music in movies. I own copyright with them. It's a new experience for me to own music, the singer told Louis Theroux's 'Grounded' podcast: ''



The English musician, whose real name is George Alan O'Dowd, said he doesn't own any of the songs he created in the 80s and the publishers have misused many of his tracks to make money.

''Not only do I not own it, they can change the lyrics, give it to a burger shop. They have done that. They did a version of 'Karma Chameleon' that was about carrots and peas. Of course we see money from it but I'd pay them not to do that.

