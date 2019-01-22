Havells India Q3 net flat at Rs 195.67 cr

India Tuesday reported a 0.67 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 195.67 crore for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 194.36 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,551.4 crore as against Rs 1,993.53 crore in the year-ago period, India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from switchgear division was Rs 416.2 crore as against Rs 344.3 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2017-18.

The cable division revenue grew to Rs 820.3 crore as compared to Rs 625.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from lighting and fixtures division was Rs 369.51 crore as against Rs 287.10 crore in the same period last year.

The electrical consumer durables revenue grew to Rs 555.2 crore as compared to Rs 415.8 crore, the company said.

The company's stock was trading 4.68 per cent up at Rs 709.60 apiece on BSE.

