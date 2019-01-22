Trump says students 'unfairly treated' over Native incident

Boys from a Catholic school in were treated unfairly in a rush to judgment, has said after allegations the students had mocked a Native American elder.

"Looking like & Catholic students were treated unfairly with early judgements proving out to be false - smeared by media," Trump tweeted on Monday.

As in many cases, Trump's tweet appeared to be triggered by Fox News, as he cited the network's saying new footage showed "media" were wrong about the encounter.

Footage captured on multiple phone camera videos that swept on Saturday showed a white student standing silently with his lips taught, extremely close to Nathan Phillips, a Native American war veteran, who beats a traditional drum while chanting.

The student wears a red cap bearing Trump's slogan, "Make America Great Again." Other students are jumping up and down, chanting.

The incident occurred on the steps of the on Friday when the annual anti-abortion March for Life coincided with a rally by indigenous communities calling for their rights to be respected.

The Diocese of and issued a statement rebuking the students after their displays drew widespread derision.

One of the first two Native American women elected to in November, Deb Haaland, linked the students' behavior to what she called rising levels of racial intolerance under the

Kaya Taitano, a witness to the incident, was quoted by as saying Phillips had decided to intervene with a "healing prayer" when the school teens got into a verbal altercation with a group of African American youths who had been preaching about the Bible.

Phillips gave his reaction in a separate video. "I heard them saying, 'Build that wall, build that wall.' We're not supposed to have walls here, we never did." But US media including and later reported that the encounter was more complicated than it first appeared.

The African American youths were Hebrew Israelites, who reportedly insulted both Native activists and the students. Both and quoted Phillips as clarifying that he had moved towards the students.

quoted the student at the center of the initial video, - the spelling used by major media -- as saying that his group only used "school spirit" chants, and did not express support for a border wall or say anything racist.

