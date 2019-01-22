Indonesia reviewing early release for Bali bombing-linked cleric

Plans to free a linked to the deadly bombings are under review, has said, after the surprise decision drew sharp criticism.

Abu Bakar Bashir, once synonymous with militant Islam in Indonesia, was tied to a behind the 2002 attacks that killed more than 200 people, mostly foreign tourists.

Last week, Indonesian said he had given the green light for the early release of Bashir - believed to have been a key figure in militant group (JI).

Widodo said the 80-year-old was "old and sick".

The plan was slammed both at home and abroad, with objections across Indonesian and from Australian leader Scott Morrison, who warned that Bashir was still a threat.

Dozens of Australians were killed in the attacks.

In an apparent backtrack on Monday, Indonesia's Chief Security said the had ordered a "thorough and comprehensive study" of Bashir's release from prison.

"We can't act hastily or spontaneously," the told reporters. He did not say when a final decision would be made.

Bashir was sentenced to 15 years in jail in 2011 for helping fund a paramilitary group training in the conservative Islamic province of

The was previously jailed over the bombings but that conviction was quashed on appeal. He has repeatedly denied involvement in terror attacks.

Bashir's questioned the apparent official change of heart. "We have no problem with (the review) but people might wonder why would they announce it in the first place," Michdan told AFP.

Widodo had cited "humanitarian reasons" for agreeing to the release of the elderly preacher, sparking a torrent of criticism on Indonesian

"This whole story is stupid beyond belief," one user wrote. Bashir "murdered hundreds of people. They don't get to be with their families, but he does?"



Analysts questioned the timing of the original announcement, just months before Widodo - better known by his nickname Jokowi - seeks re-election to lead the world's biggest Muslim-majority nation.

While has long been praised for its moderate practice of religion, the political influence of Islamist hardliners has grown in recent years with some viewing Bashir as a hero.

"Why did Jokowi choose to act now, when it was inevitable that he would be accused of trying to score political points?" said at the Jakarta-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict.

"It makes the seem either Machiavellian enough to do anything in exchange for a few votes, or so politically deaf and blind that he had no idea of the consequences." The 2002 bombings prompted to beef up counter-terror co-operation with the US and

"We have been very clear about the need to ensure that, as part of our joint counter-terrorism efforts ... that would not be in any position... to influence or incite anything," Australia's Morrison was quoted as saying.

Al-Qaeda-linked JI was founded by a handful of exiled Indonesian militants in in the 1980s, and grew to include cells across

As well as the 2002 Bali bombings, the group was blamed for a 2003 car bomb at the in and a the following year outside the

An anti-terror crackdown weakened some of Indonesia's most dangerous networks, including

Several militants convicted over their involvement in the have been executed while two others, including Malaysian Noordin Mohammed Top, were killed in police raids in 2009 and 2010.

