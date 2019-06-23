Hazratbal shrine's head priest dies

Head of shrine, Hassan Banday, died Sunday after a He was 80.

Banday was one of the custodians of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad at the shrine, an said.

He said Banday displayed holy relic on many important occasions at the shrine and was also part of the group involved in the recitation of special supplications on important occasions that include Eid-e-Milad-un Nabi.

His funeral prayers will be held later this evening, the said.

Banday's death has been condoled by various religious and social organisations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)