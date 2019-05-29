HC declines interim hold on gambling websites

-
ALSO READ
India's biggest online poker event announced, prize purse is Rs 2 crore
Indian-origin player among contenders at poker tournament as top prize is raised to Rs 36 cr
Eight Indians compete for Rs 21 crore top prize at Bahamas poker tournament
Spartan Poker's India Online Poker Championship 2019 to feature Skoda Octavia and grand prizes galore
PokerBaazi launches redeemable free entry Poker Tournaments
-
The Delhi High Court Wednesday declined to pass any interim order for putting on hold the operation of websites which allow people to gamble, bet and play games of chance, like poker, online.
"No interim relief. Let it go on," a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi said while hearing a PIL seeking an end to such online games.
The court, however, issued notice to the Centre and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking their responses to the plea by Avinash Mehrotra who has alleged that such activities are "illegal".
He has claimed in his plea that the problem of online gambling was "a rising menace that has ruined the lives and financial security of several persons".
The petition has contended that such gaming and gambling websites are encouraging people to spend their hard earned money on games of chance like poker and blackjack.
It has claimed that success in these games was based solely on the turn of cards and no skill was involved.
The petition has also alleged that as most of such websites were based outside India, it was leading to foreign exchange leaving the country and this amounted to violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
It has also claimed that such online gaming and gambling websites do not deduct tax from the winnings and nor do the players pay tax, leading to loss of revenue to the government.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU