HC declines interim hold on gambling websites

The Wednesday declined to pass any interim order for putting on hold the operation of websites which allow people to gamble, bet and play games of chance, like poker, online.

"No interim relief. Let it go on," a bench of and Justice said while hearing a PIL seeking an end to such

The court, however, issued notice to the Centre and (RBI) seeking their responses to the plea by who has alleged that such activities are "illegal".

He has claimed in his plea that the problem of online was "a rising menace that has ruined the lives and financial security of several persons".

The petition has contended that such and websites are encouraging people to spend their hard earned money on games of chance like and blackjack.

It has claimed that success in these games was based solely on the turn of cards and no skill was involved.

The petition has also alleged that as most of such websites were based outside India, it was leading to foreign exchange leaving the country and this amounted to violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

It has also claimed that such online and websites do not deduct tax from the winnings and nor do the players pay tax, leading to loss of revenue to the government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)