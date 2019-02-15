JUST IN
India's biggest online poker event announced, prize purse is Rs 2 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

With a staggering prize purse of Rs 2 crore, PokerBaazi, India's leading online poker platform, has announced its biggest international level tournament.

The event, starting from February 20, has received a plethora of responses from many sectors and is expecting a big turnout with an entry fee of Rs 11,000 for each participant.

The tournament, dubbed 'Game Changer', is good news for poker enthusiasts, the organisers feel.

The tournament will feature three starting flights -- Day 1A (20th), Day 1B (21st),Day 1C (22nd), with each of the participants being allotted five re-entries.

Players will test their skills in poker during the first three days of round one, and those who grind it out till the end will lock horns on February 24, the final competition where the winner will be declared.

With no existing eligibility criteria for participation, any player can enter with the tournament by spending Rs 11,000 and play for the initial three days to qualify for the final day.

The platform's founder and CEO Navkiran Singh said, "PokerBaazi has brought about a revolutionary tsunami which is synonymous to their brand image.

"This time, not only the prize pool of INR 2 Crore GTD, Game Changer's winner will be receiving a paycheck of INR 50 LAC! The Indian poker circuit just got jolted to the echelons of international standards."

PokerBaazi also organises a Rs 1 crore tournament 'MoneyMaker', which is held every four months.

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 19:30 IST

