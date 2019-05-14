HC directs UP govt to shut brothels operating in Meerut

The High Court has directed the government to immediately shut all brothels operating in

Hearing a PIL filed by Sunil Chaudhari, a division bench of and Justice asked the to obtain a report on steps taken and also about objections by the to the allegations made in the petition and place these on record.

The petitioner alleged that several brothels are running in and the district administration is not taking any steps required under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act as well as under other relevant provisions.

The court directed the (Home Affairs) to issue necessary instructions to the district magistrate, as well as to the SSP, Meerut to take immediate steps to stop operation of the brothels and proceed in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, and other relevant provisions.

According to the petitioner, 75 brothels have been noticed by government agencies which have distributed contraceptives at these places.

It was also brought to the notice of the court that the brothels have become centre of criminal activities and even a murder had taken at one such place.

The petitioner also claimed that threats have been issued to him to withdraw the PIL, after which the court made it clear that being a public interest litigation and cognisance of which has already been taken by it, the case cannot be withdrawn even if the petitioner desires.

The court directed the of to ensure necessary security to Chaudhari, if required, and directed listing of the matter on May 29 for the next hearing.

