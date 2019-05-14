JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Westlife Development Q4 net profit up 8 pc at Rs 7.14 cr

Stray cattle impounding drive begins in Ahmedabad
Business Standard

Ex-SC judge A K Sikri appointed chief of News Broadcasting Standards Authority

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Former Supreme Court judge A K Sikri has been appointed as the chairperson of the News Broadcasting Standards Authority, the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) said Tuesday.

The News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) is an independent body for self regulation of 24x7 news channels, who are members of the NBA.

Justice (retd) Sikri will succeed Justice (retd) R V Raveendran, who completes his term on May 25.

Justice Sikri will assume office on May 26.

In a statement, NBA president Rajat Sharma said Justice Sikri's vast experience in the judiciary will definitely help news broadcasters.

The NBSA, he said, is perceived as a self-regulatory body that implements the Code of Broadcasting Ethics in the news industry.

It is an independent body completely free from any interference from the NBA, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 20:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements