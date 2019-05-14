Ex-SC judge A K Sikri appointed chief of News Broadcasting Standards Authority

Former A K has been appointed as the of the Broadcasting Standards Authority, the Broadcasters Association (NBA) said Tuesday.

The (NBSA) is an independent body for self regulation of 24x7 news channels, who are members of

Justice (retd) will succeed Justice (retd) R V Raveendran, who completes his term on May 25.

Justice will assume office on May 26.

In a statement, said Justice Sikri's vast experience in the judiciary will definitely help news broadcasters.

The NBSA, he said, is perceived as a self-regulatory body that implements the Code of Broadcasting Ethics in the news industry.

It is an independent body completely free from any interference from the NBA, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)