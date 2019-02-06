JUST IN
HC dismisses plea against shifting of UP PHQ from Allahabad to Lucknow

Press Trust of India  |  Allahabad 

The Allahabad High Court Wednesday dismissed a plea against proposed shifting of the Uttar Pradesh police headquarters from here to Lucknow.

A division bench of Chief JusticeGovind Mathur and Justice CD Singh dismissed the plea saying that shifting of the police headquarters to the state's capital was a policy decision, which courts cannot interfere into.

The plea had been made by local advocate Devendra Vikram Singh, who sought to oppose the shifting, saying the step would expose the police department to "deeper political interference" in the functioning of the department.

He also argued that the police headquarter was a "glorious landmark" of the city, which should not be divested of it.

The advocate had moved the high court claiming that a decision to shift the UP police headquarters was taken on December 7, 2018 in a meeting chaired by the state police chief.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 23:00 IST

