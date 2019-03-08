Centre has to decide whether to hold JK polls on time or surrender to militants, separatists: Omar

on Friday said separatists and militants have always tried to stall the election process in and the Election Commission's decision on holding the assembly polls in the state on time will reflect whether the Centre has defeated the intentions of these forces or "surrendered" before them.

"The next few days & the forthcoming decision of the of India (based on Centre & state Govt inputs) will make everything clear. Everyone is watching #Elections2019 #ElectionCommissionOfIndia," the former of said in a series of tweets.

A team of led by visited on Monday to assess whether state assembly polls could be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls.

All the major political parties, during their interactions with the team, called for holding assembly polls together with Lok Sabha polls.

"For all the tough talk & talk of tough measures being taken in J&K the choice is very clear it's not what Modi ji says it is about what he does - will he surrender or will he ensure the forces inimical to elections are put in their place & their intentions defeated," Abdullah said.

The former said since 1995-96, Pakistan, militants and separatists have always tried to ensure elections do not take place in J&K.

"Successive governments since H D Deve Gowda have ensured all attempts at disruption fail.

"Now @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sb has to decide whether Parliament AND Assembly elections will take place on time or he will surrender to the forces that we have kept at bay since 1995/96," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)