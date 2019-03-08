Women's Day: NSE rings the bell for gender equality

India's leading NSE joined 80 other exchanges globally to commemorate the 2019 through a special initiative dubbed as 'Ring the Bell for Equality'.

The initiative is intended to raise awareness about women's economic empowerment and the opportunities for the private sector to advance equality and sustainable development.

The event is "a partnership between IFC, Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, UN Global Compact, UN Women, the and Women in ETFs", an NSE release said.

As part of the event, participants are encouraged to make commitments to improve equality in their market.

The NSE invited the women leaders from the to ring the bell to express support to the cause of

"Exchanges have become one of the most important capital market pillars and exchanges can play a lead role in spreading awareness about gender equality," NSE and MD said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)