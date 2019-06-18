HC refuses to advance hearing in Kumar's prayer for quashing

The Tuesday refused to advance hearing of former Police Rajeev Kumar's prayer for quashing CBI's notice



in connection with its probe in the Saradha chitfund scam.

The CBI moved the court of Justice seeking that the hearing, scheduled to be held on July 2, be advanced.

Its submitted that early disposal of Kumar's application would help in expediting investigation into the multi-crore scam.

Justice Prasad, however, refused to advance hearing in the case and said that it would be held on July 2 as fixed earlier.

The high court had on June 12 scheduled the hearing of the petition filed by Kumar, now the CID Additional Director General, after the raised the matter before it.

A vacation bench of the high court had, on May 30, granted protection from arrest and any coercive action to Kumar till July 10 in the case.

The court had granted the a month's protection from June 10, the day of reopening of the court after the summer break, and directed Kumar to deposit his passport within 24 hours of the passing of the order.

He was also asked to cooperate with the CBI probe into the multi-crore-rupee case. The court had ordered the central probe agency to send a designated to Kumar's residence every day at 4 pm to record his attendance.

had directed that the petition would come up before a regular bench on June 12 after the court reopened.

Kumar moved the high court seeking quashing of the CBI notice served on him over alleged suppression of facts in the Saradha case.

The CBI had served the notice on Kumar, asking him to appear before it for assisting in the probe into the case.

The had, on May 17, withdrawn the protection from arrest to Kumar, which it had granted earlier.

A vacation bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, had said Kumar could approach the or a trial court here for seeking relief in the case.

Kumar, who was appointed the of Police at the Bidhan Nagar Police Commissionerate in 2012, had served as the (SIT), which probed the chit fund scams before the CBI took over.

The central agency had, in April, told the that Kumar's custodial interrogation was necessary as he was not cooperating in the probe.

As part of the Rs 2,500-crore scam, the Saradha group of companies duped lakhs of customers, promising higher rates of returns on their investments, the CBI had said.

