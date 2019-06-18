90 pc people favour free rides for women in metros and buses: AAP

Over 90 per cent of the people favour free rides for women in metro and buses, the claimed Tuesday.

said the finding was based on a survey conducted by his party legislators, municipal councillors and women wing over a period of ten days with more than 71,000 people participating in it.

"We met all the sections of society. The party held 1,120 meetings and found that out of 71,572 people, as many as 64,972 were in favour of the free rides for women in metros and buses," Rai told reporters.

He said the report of the survey would be submitted to Chief Minister

The party wants to implement the proposal as soon as possible, Rai added.

"The DMRC gave two proposals, one of them being the issuance of pink cards for women. The DMRC said it would take about eight months to implement the proposal but we would like to enforce it as soon as possible," he said.

Chief Minister had on June 3 announced his government's decision to provide for for women in Delhi's public transport buses and Metro trains.

Brushing aside fears of overcrowding in metro trains due to the provision for of women, Kejriwal had said the step will not lead to any congestion as the daily ridership will increase by just one lakh.

Currently, 25 lakh people travel by metro daily.

