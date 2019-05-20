Saradha chit fund case: Rajeev Kumar moves SC, seek extension of 7-day protection

Former Police approached the on Monday seeking an extension of the seven-day period that the apex court had granted him to approach a competent court after his protection from arrest was vacated.

Kumar has cited strike of lawyers in as the reason behind seeking an extension of the time period.

The had last week vacated the interim protection from arrest to in the Saradha chit fund scam case but granted him seven days time to approach a competent court to seek legal remedies.

A bench comprising and Justices and had said that the order should not be treated as a direction to the (CBI) for custodial interrogation and asked the investigating agency to act as per law.

The CBI, in its plea, had sought permission for custodial interrogation of Kumar, who earlier headed the police special investigation team (SIT) probing the chit fund scam, over his alleged role in destroying evidence in the case.

It had said that there was prima facie evidence against him of allegedly trying to "destroy or tamper with evidence and shield high and mighty" in the case. The agency had pleaded for withdrawal of the February 5 stay order.

The had also argued that Kumar's custodial interrogation was required to probe the larger conspiracy to unravel the nexus between directors of and politicians besides his and other police officials' role in causing disappearance and destruction of evidence.

It had said that Kumar, who earlier appeared before officials for questioning in Shillong as per the Supreme Court's order, remained elusive and evaded all pertinent questions and also did not assist the agency in making available crucial evidence in the chit fund cases.

The had claimed Kumar has not disclosed any crucial information he was privy to.

An unprecedented chain of events unfolded on February 3 when a CBI team was detained by Police when it reached Kumar's residence to question him. It was followed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the officer's home. The CBI officers were taken to a police station and later released.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)