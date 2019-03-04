Nigerian arrested for posting false advertisement to sell car

A Nigerian has been arrested for posting an advertisement in a website using the name of an European country's consulate here to sell a car, Police said Monday.

The of in lodged a complaint with the Police Cyber section in November 2018, alleging that an anonymous person has used its name in posting an advertisement on a to sell a car priced at Rs 25 lakh, a senior police said.

Initiating a probe into the matter, the police nabbed a Nigerian national identified as Chidiebere on February 28 from his hideout at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, the IPS said.

"He was staying there for the last three years and during the and devices were seized during his arrest," the said.

Investigating officers said the accused had already taken over Rs one lakh from one person for selling the said vehicle at a price of Rs 18 lakh.

The Nigerian was brought to the city on transit remand and was produced at a court here on Monday. The court remanded him to police custody till February 12.

"His statement and documents like passport and visa are being verified. Investigation into the case is on and we are trying to find out whether he is involved with any car theft racket or not," the officer added.

