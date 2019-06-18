Thousands join final journey of slain Army major in Meerut

Thousands turned up to pay their last respects to Ketan Sharma, who was killed in an encounter with militants in and Kashmir's Anantnag, as his mortal remains were brought to his hometown in on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was killed in an encounter in Achabal area of the south district on Monday. A militant was also killed in the gun fight which broke out after the security forces launched a in the area.

Sharma's mortal remains were flown from and to and paid tributes to the slain at the in the national capital before his mortal remains were taken to

The slain Armyman, who will be cremated in Surajkund later, was accorded a gun salute by his colleagues here.

A pall of gloom descended on the slain officer's residence in Kanker Kher area. officers consoled Sharma's family. also visited his house.

Sharma's father, Ravindra Kumar Sharma, said his son had returned to work on May 27 after a 20-day leave.

Besides his parents, Sharma is survived by his wife and a five-year-old daughter.

Sharma's wife has been inconsolable since she learnt about her husband's death, while their daughter hasn't realised yet that her father is no more.

