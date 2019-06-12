Cal HC fixes July 2 for hearing Kumar's plea in Saradha case

The on Wednesday fixed July 2 for the hearing of former police Rajeev Kumar's plea seeking quashing of a notice served on him by the CBI.

Justice scheduled the hearing of the petition filed by Kumar, now the CID Additional Director General, on July 2 after the raised the matter before the court.

A vacation bench of the high court had, on May 30, granted protection from arrest and any coercive action to Kumar till July 10 in the Saradha chit fund case.

The court had granted the a month's protection from June 10, the day of reopening of the court after the summer break, and directed Kumar to deposit his passport within 24 hours of the passing of the order.

He was also asked to cooperate with the CBI probe into the multi-crore-rupee chit fund case.

The court had ordered the central probe agency to send a designated to Kumar's residence every day at 4 pm to record his attendance.

Justice had directed that the petition would appear before a regular bench on June 12 after the court reopened.

Kumar moved the seeking quashing of a CBI notice served on him over alleged suppression of facts in the Saradha case.

The (CBI) had served the notice on Kumar, asking him to appear before it for assisting in the probe into the case.

The had, on May 17, withdrawn the protection from arrest to Kumar, which it had granted earlier.

A vacation bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, had said Kumar could approach the or a trial court here for seeking relief in the case.

Kumar, who was appointed the of Police at the Bidhan Nagar Police Commissionerate in 2012, had served as the (SIT), which probed the chit fund scams before the CBI took over.

The central agency had, in April, told the that Kumar's custodial interrogation was necessary as he was not cooperating in the probe and was "evasive" and "arrogant" in answering the queries put to him.

As part of the Rs 2,500-crore scam, the Saradha group of companies duped lakhs of customers, promising higher rates of returns on their investments, the CBI had said.

A similar modus operandi was adopted by other ponzi scheme companies like in West Bengal, Odisha and the northeastern states, where gullible investors were duped, it had added.

