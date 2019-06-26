Will do what is in our national interest: India to US on S-400 deal

on Wednesday told the US that it will go by its national interest on S-400 missile deal with sanctions-hit even as and vowed to work their way through it as also other prickly issues, including those related to trade, to take the bilateral ties to new levels.

India's strong stance on the S-400 deal was conveyed by S to his American counterpart during their wide-ranging meeting, the first high-level interaction between the two countries after return of the to power last month.

The two leaders held talks in one-on-one and delegation-level formats followed by working lunch and resolved to deepen Indo-US cooperation in combating terrorism, including by strengthening intelligence-sharing.

Later at a joint press interaction, Pompeo and admitted to have divergent views on trade, but asserted that friends and large trading partners will have "issues" which can be resolved.

and Pompeo also discussed the issue of security in the wake of the situation arising out of US sanctions on buying from and the US- tensions in the Gulf.

"We have a certain perspective on The shared with me the American concerns on Iran...For us it is important that global supplies remain predictable. I think that is a concern that Pompeo was very very receptive," Jaishankar said.

On his part, Pompeo articulated American concerns over state-sponsored terrorism by Iran, saying, "we also know that Iran is the world's largest state sponsor of terror and we know the Indian people how they have suffered from terror around the world."



Pompeo also said,"I think there is a shared understanding of threat and a common purpose that we keep at the right prices and deter this threat -- not only in the narrow confines of the Middle East, but the threat that this terror regime poses to the entire world."



On the issues of sanctions that could face under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for going ahead with the S-400 deal and trade concerns over tariffs imposed on certain goods by both the countries, Pompeo said, "They are issues at the moment but we will find a way to work through them. And I know when we come out on the other side, the relationship will be stronger."Jaishankar, while responding to the question on the S-400 deal with Russia, said,"I think Pompeo knows and I have explained to him in some detail that we have relationships with many countries. Many of them are of some standing, they have a history.""I think we will do what is in our national interest. Again part of that strategic partnership is the ability of each country to comprehend and appreciate the national interest of the other country," he said.

inked an agreement with in October last year to procure a batch of the at an estimated cost of Rs 40,000 crore. India went ahead to seal the deal notwithstanding the US' warnings against it.

India believes that it meets the US waiver criteria for procuring the S-400 missile defence system from sanctions-hit

Earlier, Pompeo called on Narendra Modi, who expressed his strong commitment to achieve the full potential of bilateral relations in trade and economy, energy, defence, counter-terrorism and people- to-people contacts.

Pompeo's visit comes ahead of a meeting between Modi and US on the sidelines of the Summit in Osaka, Japan, later this week.

"On some outstanding issues related to trade, I pushed for a constructive and pragmatic view. The real test of our intentions will be our ability to deal with this," said Jaishankar.

Noting that the US-India partnership is beginning to reach new heights, Pompeo asserted that when 1.7 billion people of the worlds two largest democracies come together "great things" can be done.

Regional issues such as the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, the Gulf and the Indo-Pacific was discussed.

On the Indo-Pacific, Jaishankar said the "big point" he made during the meeting with Pompeo was that the Indo-Pacific is "for something not against somebody", in an apparent reference to

"That something is peace, stability, security, prosperity and rules. So we are really looking at a landscape where a number of independent players can work together for what they believe is global good," the said.

The two sides also discussed the issue of terrorism in detail with the Indian side expressing its appreciation for the "strong support" received from the on combating the menace.

"What we see is zero tolerance on cross-border terrorism. We have of course PM's initiative of a global conference on terrorism and I am sure that is something the US would look at positively," Jaishankar said.

Pompeo said the US is committed to ensure that india has the military capabilities it needs to uphold its territorial integrity and to confront 21st century challenges.

"India's own experience with terrorism is very real and we know that. The blasts that ripped through the churches in have shown that terrorism is a constant in the region and India's ability to fight it should be second to none," Pompeo said.

"Our teams will continue to work together to improve information sharing intelligence sharing to strengthen India's ability to fight terrorism," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)