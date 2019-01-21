Delhi records 'very poor' air quality, rain might bring relief

recorded 'very poor' air quality on Monday as authorities expressed hope that rainfall might cleanse the air and there would be a significant drop in levels.

According to the Central Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was 345, which falls in the 'very poor' category.

The air quality Sunday morning was recorded in the 'severe' category, the CPCB data showed.

An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under 'moderate' category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', while that between 401 and 500 is 'severe'.

On Sunday, two areas recorded 'severe' air quality and 23 'very poor' and six areas recorded 'poor' air quality, the CPCB said.

In the National Capital Region, Faridabad, Noida, and recorded 'very poor' air quality, while Gurgaon recorded 'poor' air quality, it said.

The overall PM2.5 level -- fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers -- in was 206, while the PM10 level was 354, it said.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the air quality of is very poor Monday and a significant improvement is expected further.

"There is an appreciable increase in wind speed to 4.6 kmph from yesterday's 2.8kmph. Under the influence of predicted rainfall, the AQI is likely to touch poor level by Wednesday," the SAFAR said.

Authorities hoped that there would be significant drop in level due to rainfall that might cleanse the air.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)