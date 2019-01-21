For Lok Sabha polls, Shah to kick-start BJP's Bengal campaign with rally in border-district Malda

The BJP will kick-start its campaign in Bengal for the national elections with a public meeting by in on Wednesday, three days after Mamata Banerjee's mega rally featuring opposition leaders from across the country.

Malda, a border district in north Bengal, was a stronghold for decades with its being dominated by party veteran A B A Ghani Khan Chowdhury and his family. However, ruling Trinamool have built a strong presence there after regime change in the state in 2011.

" will start Bengal's Sabha campaign from district tomorrow. It will be followed by two other rallies on January 23 at Jhargram and Suri in district," BJP said.

The series of rallies were originally scheduled to begin on Sunday, however had to be postponed after Shah was taken ill and was admitted at the AIIMS in with

State BJP leaders feel Shah's rallies will help the party give a "befitting reply" to the Trinamool Congress' January 19 mega show.

"He (Shah) will give a befitting reply to the opposition rally. He will set the tone for the Sabha polls and we are confident that we will win more than 22 out of the total 42 Sabha seats from Bengal," a said.

The BJP has identified as a priority state for the and Shah has set a target of 22 of the state's total 42 Lok Sabha seats.

The party is also looking to host a few rallies of Narendra Modi, however, nothing has been confirmed.

Reacting to Shah's upcoming rallies, Trinamool Congress' said, "They (BJP top leaders) can come several times but it won't bear any results as they will loose the Lok Sabha elections."



Over the last few years, the BJP has emerged as the main opposition in the state with a significant show in rural polls and by-elections.

The party had planned 'Rath Yatras' from December touching all Lok Sabha constituencies in the state to boost its chances in the national elections. But it was denied permission by the and has been caught in legal tangles.

The had recently put the programme on hold saying the Bengal government's law and order apprehensions over the 'Rath yatra' was not "totally unfounded" and had asked BJP to submit a fresh request and seek necessary approvals.

