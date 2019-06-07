Mathura police seizes illicit liquor worth Rs 1.1 crore

In an intensive drive, the police seized illicit liquor worth over Rs 1.1 crore from interstate gangs that was trying to smuggle it in various vehicles including an ambulance, the said Friday.

of Police Satyarth said the seizures were made over a period of 16 hours.

"The liquor was being smuggled using different type of vehicles including by by eight interstate smugglers," he said.

He said the biggest haul of 1,198 boxes, valued at Rs 50 lakh, was recovered Friday from four interstate smugglers, during checking at Kotban border under station.

An SUV, a truck (both bearing number plates), an and a car without number plates were also recovered, he said.

Pankaj said the police attached to recovered 950 bags of Indian liquor without label valued at Rs 40 lakh from a truck being escorted by an SUV from Patel Chowk Friday afternoon.

Before that, on Thursday night, the station recovered 350 boxes of illicit liquor worth Rs 20 lakh from while being smuggled in a truck and a car by two interstate smugglers.

