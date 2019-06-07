US ex-cop sentenced to 12.5 years for killing of Australian woman

A former in was sentenced Friday to 12 years and six months in prison for the fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman who had been trying to report a crime.

Mohamed Noor, 33, was convicted in April of second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the 2017 death of

Noor was responding to her report of a possible sexual assault in an alley in

At sentencing Noor told the of his horror over learning he had shot an innocent woman.

"That mistake is my hardship to bear," Noor told the judge, his voice breaking.

