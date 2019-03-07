Three TPC ultras killed in encounter with security forces

Three of the banned (TPC) were killed in an encounter with security forces in district on Thursday, police said.

of Police Mayur Patel Kanhaiyalal said the encounter took place in a dense forest near Bundu under station of district, bordering district.

of Police (Operation) Nigam Prasad said that the 190th battalion of the CRPF and district police on a tip-off about the presence of TPC rushed to the Tara forest.

The opened fire on the security personnel who returned the fire and in the encounter that followed three ultras were gunned down, Prasad said,



The bodies of the three ultras recovered and the process of their identification was underway, he said, adding that two INSAS rifles, one AK-47 rifle and bullets were recovered from the encounter spot.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)