HC seeks Centre, MCI response over delay in implementing medical education regulation

The has sought response of the Centre and the (MCI) on a plea claiming that there is a delay in implementing the revised graduate medical regulation.

A bench of and Justice V K Rao issued notice to authorities and directed them to file their responses within four weeks and list the matter for further hearing on May 3.

The petition filed by said there has been tremendous change in the field of medical examination worldwide and has not witnessed the revision of the graduate medical regulation (GMER) for undergraduate medical students since 1997, resulting into adoption of outdated practices and study material by the students.

It sought direction to authorities to release and implement the revised graduate medical regulation (as amended till date) forthwith.

The plea, filed through Gaurav Kumar Bansal, said "medical students of our country, due to red tape attitude of respondents are forced to learn the outstanding practices" which is not only affecting the medical jurisprudence, but also hampering the criminal justice delivery system of the country.

The petitioner had earlier approached the through RTI and was informed that the revised draft of the graduation medical regulation 2018 was pending for approval.

