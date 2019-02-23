Paramilitary jawans killed in action will get 'martyr' status if Cong voted to power: Rahul Gandhi

Saturday said paramilitary



personnel who are killed in the line of duty will be accorded with 'martyr' status if his party comes to power.

He said this in response to a question on 'martyr' status to the jawans during an interaction session with university students at the here.

"I agree with you. Paramilitary jawans don't get 'martyr' status. They should get it, and if we come to power, they will be accorded that status," said.

His comment comes days after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

"If you see, I am much in contact with paramilitary forces, because of security provided by them to me (during events). These jawans, whether from the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, or CISF, they suffer more casualty, but they get less infrastructure support, which is not good," said.

After the terror assault in Pulwama, the had tweeted, "The brave are martyred. Their families struggle. 40 Jawans give their lives but are denied the status of 'Shaheed'.

