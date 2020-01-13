JUST IN
JNU violence: HC seeks response of WhatsApp, Google on plea to protect data

The plea was filed by three JNU professors and the court sought response from Delhi Police, Whatsapp, Google, Apple on the plea to preserve data, CCTV footage

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

JNU
JNU students gather at the entrance gate of the Jawahar Lal University before leaving for their protest march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry. PTI

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the city police, Delhi government, WhatsApp Inc, Google Inc and Apple Inc on a plea of three JNU professors to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence relating to the January 5 violence on the varsity campus.

The Delhi Police informed the court that it has asked the JNU administration to preserve and hand over CCTV footage of the violence.

Justice Brijesh Sethi listed the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.

The court was told by Delhi government Standing Counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra that the police has not yet received any response from the university administration.

The counsel said police has also written to WhatsApp to preserve data of two groups "Unity Against Left" and "Friends of RSS" including messages, pictures and videos and phone numbers of members, related to JNU violence incident.

The petition was filed by JNU professors Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak Sawant seeking necessary directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner and Delhi government.

The petition also sought direction to the Delhi Police to retrieve all CCTV footage of JNU campus.
First Published: Mon, January 13 2020. 12:25 IST

